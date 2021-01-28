Covid-19: Schools in NI set to remain shut until 8 March
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Pupils in Northern Ireland are not set to return to school until Monday 8 March at the earliest.
Education Minister Peter Weir made the recommendation in a paper to be discussed by the executive on Thursday, BBC News NI understands.
It may also be the case that only some year groups go back to school on 8 March, if a return then is possible.
Mr Weir is understood to have made the recommendation "reluctantly" due to the ongoing public health situation.
However, the proposal has still to be agreed by the executive when it meets.
If the new school arrangements are approved, they are likely to be reviewed by the executive on Thursday 18 February so that Mr Weir can give schools, pupils and parents at least two weeks' notice before schools return.
Most children and young people have not been able to attend pre-school, primary and post-primary schools since December.
It was originally planned that pupils could return to pre-school, primary and nursery schools following the half-term break in mid-February.
That return is now set to be delayed until Monday 8 March at the earliest.
If it is not possible for all pupils to return on 8 March, priority will be given to pupils in exam years, BBC News NI understands.
That would include pupils taking GCSEs, AS and A-level and BTecs - but it is not clear if it would also include Primary Six pupils who may want to sit the transfer test in the autumn.
Special schools remain open to all pupils, but only vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers are able to attend mainstream nursery, primary and post-primary schools at present.
That means that about 9% of all pupils are in school, with the vast majority learning and being taught remotely.
That period of remote learning will be extended until at least Friday 5 March.
However, any decision on the return of pupils to class would be kept under review by the executive and would be dependent on the public health situation in late-February.
Mr Weir is also likely to seek more funding for a programme giving additional support to some pupils particularly affected by the disruption to education.
The executive will also discuss his proposal that staff in special schools are prioritised for vaccination when it meets on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said schools in England would not be able to reopen to all pupils after the February half-term, but could do so from 8 March.