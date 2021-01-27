Covid-19: PPS to examine Tyrone funeral of SF councillor
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A PSNI file on its investigation into potential health regulation breaches at the funeral of a former Sinn Féin councillor in County Tyrone last year is now being considered by prosecutors.
Police had said mourners at Francie McNally's funeral in Ballinderry blatantly ignored rules around crowds.
The investigation into the April 2020 ceremony has taken 10 months to complete.
The file has been passed onto the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
It contains evidence related to two individuals at the event which happened at the height of the pandemic.
A crowd of around 200 attended Mr McNally's funeral.
A file on the investigation into the funeral of senior IRA figure Bobby Storey is also with the PPS for consideration, dealing with 24 people, including the deputy first minister, Michelle O'Neill.
There is no timeframe for decisions in either case.