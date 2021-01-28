Covid-19: Surgeons say unspent Covid money could boost surgery
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Surgeons have suggested some unspent funding to tackle Covid-19 pressures in NI could be used to "get surgery going again".
Earlier this week it emerged that almost £300m in funding for the current financial year remains unspent by Stormont.
The Department of Health has also returned £90m it was previously allocated to tackle the pandemic.
The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) met the Health Minister on Wednesday.
It said it highlighted ways in which some of the underspend could be used "to get surgery going again."
The RCS said it would be a "sad day for NI and our government" if unspent Covid-19 funding is sent back.
Mark Taylor, Northern Ireland's RCS Director said the situation was "dire."
"Patients expect us to take every opportunity we can to keep urgent surgery going during these difficult times and we want to do exactly that," he said.
According to the RCS, the NI Executive is seeking ways in which the money could be rolled over to the next financial year.
'Give patients hope'
Health Minister Robin Swann, alongside previous health ministers, has called for budgets to be rolled over so money does not have to be returned.
In an interview with the BBC NI's The View, the college revealed that 275 red flag cancer surgeries had been cancelled due to the pandemic in a single week earlier in January.
Mark Taylor said the board members highlighted a number of solutions including stronger access to the independent sector and equitable allocation of nursing, theatre and anaesthetic staff.
"We have to try and get surgery going again and give patients hope," he said.
The health minister said only a few weeks ago that operations will take place for those most in need, when available hospital capacity becomes available and we welcomed that regional approach.
"This new regional approach may involve patients or surgeons travelling to those hospitals that have space for surgical patients," Mr Swann said.
"We know that patients waiting for urgent operations would rather travel to a different hospital for their operation if that's the only safe place they can be treated right now.
"We must always remember behind the figures and the rhetoric are people waiting in pain and distress for diagnosis and treatment."