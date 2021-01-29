Covid-19: Statistics agency records NI's highest weekly death toll
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland has recorded another record weekly rise in Covid-19 related registered deaths since the pandemic began, the NI statistics agency has said.
There were 182 deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 22 January.
That brings the death toll recorded by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,311.
The Department of Health's figure up to the same date was 1,716.
The department bases its figures on a positive test result, whereas Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates.
That means people may or may not have been confirmed to have contracted the virus prior to death.
On that measure, it has recorded 1,487 deaths in hospital, including the deaths of 210 people normally resident in care homes.
Taking that figure, and the 687 deaths that occurred in care homes, it means care home residents account for just under two-fifths (38.1%) of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.6%) and other residential locations (7.1%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (77.4%) between 19 March 2020 and 22 January 2021.
Just over a fifth (20.6%) of all Covid-19 related registered deaths have been of people with an address in the Belfast council area.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes for the week ending 22 January was 474.
That is 31 more than the previous week, and 99 more than the 5-year average for this time of year (375).