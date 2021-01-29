Electricity supplier SSE Airtricity increases prices by 3.9%
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Published
Northern Ireland's second-biggest electricity supplier, SSE, is to increase prices by 3.9% from 1 March.
The firm said the rise reflected increased costs from the network provider and the market operator.
SSE cut prices by 5% during the summer so it has said customers will still pay less compared to the same time last year.
SSE has about 162,000 domestic electricity customers in NI, giving it a market share of 20%.
David Manning, director of home energy at SSE, said: "Pass-through charges outside our control have increased materially - including electricity network and market charges.
"We have made every effort to absorb these costs through the winter in order to reduce the impact on our customers."