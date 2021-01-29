Brexit: EU introduces controls on vaccines to NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
The EU has temporarily overridden a section of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal as part of its export controls on coronavirus vaccines.
The EU is introducing export controls on vaccines made in the bloc, amid a row about delivery shortfalls.
Under the Brexit deal all products should be exported from the EU to NI without checks or controls.
But the EU believed this could be used to circumvent export controls, with NI becoming a backdoor to the wider UK.
It has therefore invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol which allows parts of the deal to be unilaterally overridden.
In a new regulation the European Commission states: "This is justified as a safeguard measure pursuant to Article 16 of that Protocol in order to avert serious societal difficulties due to a lack of supply threatening to disturb the orderly implementation of the vaccination campaigns in the Member States."
The move should not directly disadvantage NI as it gets its vaccine supplies through the UK procurement system.