Seaforde: Security alert ongoing over suspicious object
- Published
A security alert is ongoing in Seaforde, County Down, after a suspicious object was found.
The alert was raised on the Newcastle Road. A number of homes have been evacuated.
The road has been closed in both directions and diversions are in place. Army bomb experts are also at the scene.
The police have thanked local residents for their patience as the alert continues.
SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the object was found by a "good-spirited local resident who was clearing rubbish along the side of the road".
"If this device turns out to have been dangerous the repercussions could have been devastating," he added.
Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan said the alert had caused "serious disruption to families and residents".
"This is disgraceful especially at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency."