Covid-19: NI records 17 more coronavirus-related deaths
- Published
A further 17 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
The coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,831.
The latest figures, released on Saturday, also recorded 455 new positive cases of the virus.
There are 713 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 69 of those patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU).
Thirty two ICU beds remain available in NI, according to the figures.
Initial indications have suggested that NI is just beginning to come out of the current peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The death rate is high, but has been falling slowly and hospital admissions have also dropped.
As of 28 January, almost 200,000 people in Northern Ireland have been given a coronavirus vaccine jab - about 10.5% of the population.
It comes as figures from the BBC's Data Unit say NI's infection rates are among some of the lowest in the UK and are continuing to fall.