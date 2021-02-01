Brexit: Colum Eastwood says leaders must work together over NI Protocol
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has made an appeal for political leaders to "work together" to resolve a row over the NI Protocol.
Unionist parties accused the EU of hypocrisy after it sought to trigger a Brexit safeguard to control the export of coronavirus vaccines into NI.
They urged Number 10 to take action, but Mr Eastwood has warned against "knee-jerk" responses.
NI ministers will raise the issue with British and Irish leaders this week.
The Ulster Unionists will also attempt to bring the issue to the NI Assembly on Monday - but it will be up to the Speaker to decide whether to allow a debate to take place.
Political tensions have not subsided since Brussels initially threatened to invoke Article 16 of the NI Protocol on Friday, which could have seen checks on the Irish border.
The EU later reversed its decision, which came amid vaccine shortages in the bloc and there were concerns the Irish border could be used as a backdoor for supplies entering the UK.
Parties must 'avoid divisive language'
The protocol, which is part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, is designed to allow the free movement of goods from the EU into NI, and prevent the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Mr Eastwood has called on other political parties to "dial down the rhetoric", insisting that the consequences of Brexit mean full implementation of the protocol remains the only solution.
"It is important in the coming days that unionist politicians show leadership and that all of us work together to make sure the Northern Ireland protocol operates effectively," said Mr Eastwood.
"The events of Friday show the grave sensitivity around these issues and it is now vital that political leaders in Ireland, Britain and the EU focus on the way forward.
"We all need to work together, avoid all intemperate and divisive language and ensure [the NI Protocol's] full implementation."
On Sunday, the DUP's deputy leader said the EU's mask had "slipped" over its move to trigger Brexit measures to control the export of coronavirus vaccines from the EU into NI.
The bloc had lectured against a hard border on the island of Ireland, then in one "swoop" they were prepared to put one in force, said Nigel Dodds.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin also called for calm following the row.
Mr Martin said he was given no advance notice of the intention by the EU to trigger Article 16 of the NI Protocol.
However, he disagreed with the assessment of First Minister Arlene Foster that the EU displayed an "act of hostility" on Friday evening by triggering the emergency clause.
He says an "acrimonious row" between pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and the EU over vaccine supply took centre stage and there were "a lot of lessons to be learnt" from the incident.