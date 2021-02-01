Coronavirus: Order postpones centenary parade amid health fears
The Orange Order has postponed a major parade to mark the centenary of the establishment of Northern Ireland because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The rally and parade - CentenNIal - had been scheduled to take place on 29 May.
But following a meeting with NI's first minister, health minister and chief medical officer, the Order said the parade would not go ahead.
It advised that no parades should take place across Northern Ireland until 1 June 2021.
In a statement, the Order said this was down to concerns for the health of everyone in the pandemic.
"Any event that would attract large numbers of spectators is not viable or responsible at this time," the statement, released on Monday, said.
Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said he realised many people would be disappointed.
"To bring crowds onto the street at this time would undermine the work of the institution's members, who played an active role in responding to the need for PPE equipment and the many who continue to support communities in various ways," he said.
The Order said it remained committed to hosting CentenNIal and the decision to stop parades until 1 June would be reviewed at a future date.
Last year, the Orange Order cancelled all its traditional Twelfth of July parades due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.