Covid-19: Michelle O'Neill self-isolates after relative tests positive

Published
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is self-isolating after a member of her household tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, she said she would continue to carry out her ministerial duties from home.

She said she would "continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic".

Last year, Ms O'Neill had to isolate at her home in Mid-Ulster after a relative contacted the virus.

It is understood the deputy first minister was made aware that a member of her family had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

In figures published on Sunday, Northern Ireland's Department of Health recorded an additional 426 positive cases of Covid-19.

It also reported 19 further deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,850.

In other coronavirus-related developments on Monday:

