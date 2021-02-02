Stormont: New laws for special advisers pass final hurdle
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
New laws to tighten rules on how special advisers (spads) at Stormont operate have passed their final legislative hurdle.
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister had proposed the Functioning of Government bill.
He said it was needed to address governance issues raised during the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.
Sinn Féin was the only party to oppose the bill during its final stage debate in the assembly.
It had argued that the bill was not necessary as other reforms had been undertaken since the power-sharing institutions returned last year.
The laws will cut the number of spads in the Executive Office and put codes of conduct into statute.
The RHI - or cash for ash - scandal involved failings in the handling of a green energy scheme.
The inquiry, published in 2020, revealed codes managing their appointment and conduct had not always been followed.
On Tuesday, Mr Allister told assembly members (MLAs) his legislation was necessary and that codes had "failed in regard to RHI".
"Only those who want to keep things suppressed, only those who don't want to subject themselves to controls, who don't want to be subject to independent investigations, who don't want to be subject to discipline, they're the only folk who have anything to fear from this bill," said the North Antrim MLA.
The private member's bill includes a number of provisions that will:
- Reduce the number of spads in the Executive Office from eight to six
- Make ministers responsible and accountable for their spads by law
- Cap salaries of spads to ensure they are not paid more than £90,000
- Create a statutory duty to make and keep proper records of ministerial decisions
- Create a criminal offence relating to a minister or spad disclosing official information for the financial or other improper benefit of third parties
- Require the recording and publishing of ministerial and spads' declarations of interest
The bill also provides for spads to be the subject of processes and procedures of the disciplinary code that operates in the civil service.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy, whose department oversees codes of conduct for spads and civil servants, described the bill as a "seriously flawed piece of legislation".
"Approving this bill might give members a good headline for a day but it will cause long-term damage to the efficient and effective administration of government here," he told the assembly.
He added that his department had undertaken "unprecedented levels" of reform since Stormont's power-sharing institutions returned in January 2020.
The DUP, Ulster Unionists, SDLP and other smaller parties in the assembly also backed the legislation.
It will receive royal assent in the coming weeks.