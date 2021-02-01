Edwin Poots steps down for 'surgery and recuperation'
DUP minister Edwin Poots will stand down from the executive to undergo surgery, his party leader has confirmed.
The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs will temporarily step down from his post on Monday, GMT 23:59.
East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons has been nominated as his replacement.
First Minister Arlene Foster said the change was only temporary, to allow him to recuperate from surgery.
"We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers.
"We look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery."
Foyle MLA Gary Middleton till take over Mr Lyons' responsibilities as junior minister.
Mr Poots has previously revealed his fear that the cancer would spread after urgent surgeries were delayed due to Covid-19.
The cancer was discovered when he was in hospital in December for emergency surgery to remove his appendix.