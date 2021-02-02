Brexit: Michael Gove says trust in EU has been eroded
Trust has been "eroded" between the UK and EU after Brussels sought to trigger an emergency provision in the Brexit deal to control Covid vaccine exports, Michael Gove has said.
The Cabinet Office Minister said none of the conditions for deploying Article 16 in the NI Protocol had been met.
The EU reversed the decision, which could have seen Irish border checks.
Mr Gove said "urgent action" was needed to resolve growing community tensions in Northern Ireland.
His comments came after it emerged Brexit inspection staff had been withdrawn at two ports in NI over security fears.
Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Gove said he recognised the EU's move had provoked anger and concern in Northern Ireland, as well as international condemnation.
"Article 16 exists for a good reason - it is only meant to be invoked after all other options are exhausted and in the interests of people of Northern Ireland - none of these conditions were met," he added.
But he said he believed there was goodwill from the EU and that it would work with the British government to resolve outstanding issues.
Shadow NI Secretary Louise Haigh described the EU's planned move as a "serious mistake" but urged against politicians using the row to try and undo the protocol altogether.
Mr Gove said all parties needed to "act calmly" to resolve the situation, and that the issues were "not teething problems but significant problems".
What prompted the row?
On Friday, it emerged the EU was planning to trigger the Brexit safeguard, amid a dispute over vaccine producer AstraZeneca's delivery commitments to the EU.
Under the Brexit deal, all products should be exported from the EU to Northern Ireland without checks.
But the EU believed this could be used to circumvent export controls, with NI becoming a backdoor to the wider UK.
However, Brussels subsequently backtracked on the plan to trigger Article 16 of the NI Protocol.
What is Article 16?
Article 16 is essentially a safeguard within the protocol that would allow the UK or EU to act unilaterally if measures imposed as a result of the protocol are deemed to be causing "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties".
It has been regarded as an emergency brake to be used only if issues with the protocol cannot be resolved first through the UK-EU joint committee.
The EU intended to trigger it on Friday to control the export of coronavirus vaccines into NI - but later reversed the move after a backlash from politicians at Stormont, London and Dublin.
Why are parties divided over the NI Protocol?
The protocol, which is part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, is designed to allow the free movement of goods from the EU into NI, and prevent the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Unionist parties are opposed to it because they argue it poses a risk to the stability of the union by placing a border down the Irish Sea.
They have been pressing the UK government to use Article 16 to reduce checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
So far the government has been resisting this, insisting the new arrangements can be resolved through further discussions with the EU.
Anti-Brexit parties in Northern Ireland say, in the absence of another solution, the protocol must be fully implemented but they have urged the EU and British government to provide greater flexibility for businesses to adapt to the new systems.
What happens next?
Mr Gove is due to meet Stormont's first and deputy first ministers, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, on Wednesday along his with EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic, European Commission vice president.
He said he would write to Mr Sefcovic with some specific proposals on the implementation of the NI Protocol, suggesting this should include extending grace periods - time for NI businesses and their suppliers in the rest of the UK to adapt to the new systems that took effect on 1 January.
The first of these grace periods is set to expire at the end of March and businesses are already anxious about what comes next.
Mrs Foster had described the EU's initial decision as an "act of hostility" and later said she did not believe claims that it had been a misunderstanding by officials in Brussels.
While Ms O'Neill said "cool heads and solidarity" among political leaders was needed in order to resolve tensions.