Covid-19: NI records 17 more coronavirus-related deaths
A further 17 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
Its coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,878.
The latest figures, released on Tuesday, also recorded 447 new positive cases of the virus.
There are 716 people being treated with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 66 of those patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU).
Some 58 people are being ventilated.
Initial indications have suggested that NI is beginning to come out of the current peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The death rate is high, but has been falling slowly and hospital admissions have also dropped.
More than a quarter of a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
As of Tuesday, 258,311 vaccines had been given out.
Of those 233,429 were first doses and 24,882 were second doses.
Those aged 70 and over are receiving the AstraZeneca jab from their GPs while those aged 65 and over are invited to book an appointment at one of seven regional vaccination centres for the Pfizer vaccination.