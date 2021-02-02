North Belfast: Man shot dead on Cliftonville Road
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in north Belfast on Tuesday night.
Police received reports of the shooting on the Cliftonville Road at about 20:15 GMT and officers attended along with paramedics.
The road remains closed and a number of diversions are in place.
Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information, to get in contact with police.
Sinn Féin North Belfast assembly member Carál Ní Chuilín described the shooting as "shocking" and also called for witnesses to speak to police.
People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said the news was "devastating".
"This kind of act is not representative of the local community nor welcomed," said Ms Ferguson in a tweet.
The councillor added there is "no place for gun violence on our streets".
DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst condemned the shooting and said his thoughts were with the victim's family.