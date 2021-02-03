Weather: Rain warning issued by Met Office
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A weather warning for rain, lasting for more than 36 hours, has been issued by the Met Office.
It said heavy rain at times could cause flooding and disruption through Wednesday and Thursday.
There are reports of flooded fields and high river levels following rain and snow melt over the past few days.
The Met Office expects that between 20-40mm of rain will fall at some areas, while others could see up to 50mm or more.
However, higher ground such as the Antrim Plateau, could see rainfall amounts of up to 80mm over the next day and a half.
Snowfall is also likely to affect areas above 300 metres.
The warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry, and Tyrone came into force at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday and will stay in place until midnight on Thursday.