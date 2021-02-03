Covid-19: NI records 11 more coronavirus-related deaths
- Published
A further 11 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
Its coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,889.
The latest figures, released on Wednesday, also recorded 504 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total in NI to 105,225.
There are 701 people with Covid-19 being treated in Northern Ireland's hospitals, and 65 patients in ICU, 60 of them ventilated.
As of Wednesday, 271,826 vaccines had been given out in Northern Ireland.
Of those 246,671 were first doses and 25,155 were second doses.
On Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced 10m people across the UK have now received their first dose of a vaccine.
In Northern Ireland, people aged 70 and over are receiving the AstraZeneca jab from their GPs while those aged 65-69 are invited to book an appointment at one of seven regional vaccination centres for the Pfizer vaccination.
The Department of Health said people who have had vaccine jabs need to "keep strictly following all the measures that keep themselves and others safe from the virus."
"That includes staying at home and keeping their distance from people outside their households," they said.
'No quick fixes' for high streets
Meanwhile, assembly members have been told Northern Ireland's high streets face a very different future due to lasting economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year, the executive announced a task force would specifically look at helping businesses recover.
Stormont civil servant Chris Stewart said there were "no quick fixes" to damage done to the sector over the past year.
A number of well-known retailers including Debenhams have closed their doors across Northern Ireland since the onset of the pandemic.
Speaking to Stormont's Executive Office committee on Wednesday, Mr Stewart said there was a future for retail, but stressed that the High Street offering "will simply not look like what it looked like even 18 months ago, two years ago".
"Many of the challenges are long-standing and they pre-date the Covid crisis, including the financial crash and years of under-investment."
He added that there was a need for "anchor tenants" but said there would be unique master plans for different cities and towns.
"Belfast will look different to Banbridge and Banbridge will look different to Belcoo," added the official.