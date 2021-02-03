Belfast murder: Lone gunman behind killing of Daniel McClean
A lone gunman was responsible for the murder of a man in north Belfast on Tuesday night, police have said.
Daniel McClean, 54, was shot "a number of times" while sitting in a parked car on the Cliftonville Road.
In 2019, the victim had been identified in court as being a dissident republican.
Police said his killing was a "brutal and calculated murder" and officers are keeping an "open mind" about the motive.
Det Supt Jason Murphy said dissident republican involvement was one line of inquiry.
The shooting was reported to police at about 20:15 GMT and Mr McClean was pronounced dead at the scene.
'Local people traumatised'
Det Supt Murphy said the shooting was carried out by someone who "has no regard for life".
"It was carried out in a built up residential area, putting families living there at risk and it is extremely fortunate that no-one else was injured as a result of this shooting," he said.
"I have no doubt that local people will have been left extremely traumatised by this ruthless murder."
The senior officer said the gunman "crossed from Clifton Crescent and fired a number of shots at close range".
"This gunman was wearing dark clothing and gloves and after the shooting, walked back towards Clifton Crescent.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Clifton Crescent at its junction with the Cliftonville Road between 19:30 and 20:30 on Tuesday to contact us," he continued.
Mr Murphy also appealed for anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact police.
He said police believed many answers about the murder "lie within the community".
"We will work tirelessly to seek justice for his murder to find the answers to his family's many questions," he said.
The murder has been widely condemned by political representatives.
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín described the shooting as "shocking" and called for witnesses to speak to police.
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said it was a "senseless and horrific" shooting.
Alliance Party councillor Nuala McAllister said police needed as much information as possible to "get to the bottom of this quite gruesome crime".
DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst condemned the shooting and said his thoughts were with the victim's family.