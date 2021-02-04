Brexit: MLAs to be briefed on port staff withdrawals
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The top civil servant in Stormont's Agriculture Department is to brief MLAs in private over the decision to withdraw staff from Brexit port duties.
Permanent Secretary Denis McMahon will be joined by Northern Ireland's chief vet, Robert Huey.
The department runs checks on animals and food moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under protocol rules.
The two officials are to brief members of the agriculture committee for an hour.
The department temporarily suspended physical checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne on Monday evening.
It followed a decision by Mid and East Antrim Council, which provided around a dozen environmental health officers to Larne Port, to withdraw its staff.
The council said it had done so because of threatening graffiti near the port and allegations of other intimidation.
The PSNI later said there was no suggestion of involvement by loyalist paramilitary groups and no evidence to support claims that staff licence plate numbers had been recorded.
The appearance of the two officials at the Stormont committee follows a call from its chair, Declan McAleer, for MLAs to be given more information about the decision to withdraw staff.
Condemning any threats to workers Mr McAleer said he also wanted to know what impact the move might have on trade.
There is no indication yet when physical checks may resume.
It is understood that decision will be subject to a number of risk assessments.