NI licencing law changes mean Easter 'could be overrun by alcohol misuse'
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Easter holidays could be "overrun" by alcohol misuse if licensing laws are changed, a clergyman has warned.
Rev David Clements told MLAs Christmas had been "overrun" by alcohol and said it would be a shame if Easter followed suit.
He was speaking to Stormont's communities committee, which is examining a licensing laws reform bill.
It would remove Easter drinking restrictions and allow longer opening hours.
Current restrictions are in place from the Thursday before Easter until Easter Sunday.
Alcohol drinks can only be served between 17:00 and 23:00 on Good Friday and pubs have to stop serving at midnight on Thursday and Easter Saturday.
The changes have been welcomed by the drinks and hospitality sector.
The bill is currently going through the legislative process at Stormont and is expected to become law in time for Easter 2022.
Nicola Carruthers, from the NI Drinks Industry Group, told the committee that the Easter opening hours have long needed change.
However, Rev Clements, from the Methodist Church, gave evidence alongside members of the Presbyterian Church, including Lindsay Conway who told MLAs that "increased consumption will equate to increased problems".
Rev Clements also called for a minimum pricing policy for alcohol. Such a move is not part of the bill, but MLAs agreed to raise the matter with Health Minister Robin Swann.
The issue of how alcohol addiction services are funded are also going to be raised with Mr Swann.
The new rules will also mean visitors to places like distilleries can buy alcohol where they were previously prohibited.
Gareth Irvine, from Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee, County Down, gave evidence and said the changes were much needed and would help his business.
He said the move "could not come at a better time".
The pressures placed on staff of faith being asked to work over Easter was also raised during the committee hearing.