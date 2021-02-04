Brexit: Chief constable calls for calm over Irish Sea border
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Political rhetoric around the Irish Sea border has become "increasingly febrile" and needs to be "de-escalated", Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.
He also said claims that loyalists were ready "to fight" were "inflammatory".
Speaking after a Policing Board meeting, Mr Byrne said there was no intelligence suggesting loyalist paramilitaries intended any protests or violence "in the short term."
He appealed for "calm, wise heads".
On Wednesday, David Campbell, the chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which has the backing of paramilitary groups, said it may be necessary "to fight physically to maintain our freedoms within the UK."
"I think there is a lot of emotion, but we are not picking up intelligence anyone is planning to protest or do anything worse," said Mr Byrne.
"A feeling of normality has to be brought back to the country."
'No place for violence'
The UK government told BBC News NI it was "clear that inciting violence is never acceptable - it harms our communities and puts people at risk".
"There was no place for violence and intimidation in the past and there is no place for it today," it added, in a statement.
"Our focus remains on resolving the outstanding issues in relation to the practical operation of the Protocol to make sure it works in the best interests of people and businesses in Northern Ireland."
On Monday checks on animal and food products at Larne and Belfast ports were suspended amid concerns for staff safety.
Graffiti threatening staff working at the ports has appeared in some loyalist areas.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) later said there was no suggestion of involvement by loyalist paramilitary groups and no evidence to support claims that staff licence plate numbers had been recorded.
Masked UVF mob
On a separate issue, the chief constable admitted a social media video of police dealing with a masked UVF mob in east Belfast "has not done us any favours."
But he rejected criticism his officers should have made arrests on the spot.
Dozens of people linked to the UVF had mobilised at Pitt Park for an intended attack connected to an ongoing feud, but police turned up to prevent it.
Mr Byrne said his officers were outnumbered - six of them compared to about 50 suspected paramilitaries.
"The priority of the officers was to protect a small number of people who were under threat by a group of hooded men," Mr Byrne said.
"We are actively following up lines of inquiry to bring people to book.
"There is no place for thuggery and intimidation and we want to keep these people on the back foot."