'No issues' reported by women contacted over contraceptive implants
By Lesley-Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
None of the 718 women contacted as part of a major review into contraceptive implants have reported any issues, according to the Belfast Health Trust.
Officials are still trying to get in touch with 25 others.
Last month BBC News NI reported that a review of patients dating back to 2017 was being carried out after a small number of women became pregnant.
On Thursday the Belfast Trust said the "precautionary" move was to ensure proper procedures had been followed.
The trust said it wanted to ensure contraceptive implants had been properly fitted and present.
"The Sexual and Reproductive Service has contacted 718 women who had a contraceptive implant inserted or replaced in the Sexual and Reproductive Health Service," it said in a statement.
"Advice and guidance was given and patients were offered the opportunity to book an appointment for examination and to discuss if it is necessary to have another implant inserted.
"When contacted no patient reported any issues with their implant.
"No issues were identified during a small number of re-examinations that took place as a precaution."
Family planning clinics
Letters have been sent to a further 25 women who have yet to get in contact about their implant.
The trust added: "We will continue to make efforts to contact all of these women to discuss their implant and offer advice or a re-examination if necessary."
The review relates to patients who were treated at family planning clinics between October 2017 and August 2020 .
It is understood authorities became aware of the problem after a woman discovered she was pregnant.
This happened at the latter part of last year.
The review is not officially complete.
Last month BBC NI reported that a doctor at the centre of the investigation was not working.
The trust said it "could not confirm" any details about the doctor's current status.