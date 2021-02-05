Belfast man jailed after 'joke' cough claim at police
A Belfast man who approached a police officer while claiming he had a cough has been jailed for four months.
Aaron Carlin, 27, of Great Victoria Street, pleaded guilty to assault on police but said the incident in August was "only a joke".
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he refused multiple requests to stand back and struck at an officer's hand.
The judge ruled that for this and a separate offence, a custody threshold had been passed.
The court was told that on 10 August police were called to a disturbance outside a hostel on Great Victoria Street.
A crown lawyer said the defendant told officers "he had a cough and a sore throat for the past couple of days".
Despite calls to step back, Carlin approached until his chest pressed against an officer's hand.
Take away incident
"The defendant then raised his right hand and struck out at the police officer's hand, moving it out of the way with force and started to shout at the officer," the prosecutor said.
After his arrest, the court heard Carlin apologised and said the incident was "only a joke".
The judge was also told of Carlin's involvement in a separate incident in which the defendant acted aggressively at a takeaway on Belfast's Dublin Road in April 2020.
Carlin was accused of shouting at staff and attempting to push past police officers to get inside.
The prosecution lawyer said it appeared to start when Carlin and another man "refused to take their carry-out outside, as required by the Covid pandemic regulations".
For this incident, the defendant admitted disorderly behaviour and resisting police, who at one stage drew CS gas spray in an attempt to calm the situation.
The judge said Carlin's offences passed the threshold for prison and imposed a four-month sentence.