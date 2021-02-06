Covid-19: NI records seven more coronavirus-related deaths
A further seven Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
The department's coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,922.
The latest figures, released on Saturday, also recorded 390 new positive cases of the virus.
There are 602 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 67 of those patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU).
Of those in ICU. 59 are ventilated.
On Friday, Health Minister Robin Swann warned against complacency as the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 passed 275,000.
The Northern Ireland total stands at 301,279 doses administered - 275,232 first doses and 26,047 second doses.
But Mr Swann said there could be "no shortcuts, no rush to any exit door" from the pandemic.
The Department of Health hopes to vaccinate all over 65s by the end of February, in a twin-track approach.