Londonderry: Two men shot in legs in 'brutal' gun attack
Two men have been shot in the legs in a "reckless, brutal" attack in Londonderry, police have said.
It happened in Rinmore Drive in the city shortly after 18:35 GMT.
One of the victims is in his 30s, the other man is in his 40s. They were both taken to hospital for treatment.
Police in Derry said it had caused "great distress" to the local community and "created further stress to our local health services who are dealing with the current health pandemic".
They have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the double shooting was "utterly depressing".
"Our hospital has enough to deal with at this time," he tweeted.
