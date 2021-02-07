PSNI Chief Simon Byrne 'will not resign' over Ormeau incident
Northern Ireland's top police officer has said he has no intention of resigning, despite having to apologise over his force's handling of a commemoration event on Friday.
Simon Byrne acknowledged questions over his future but said he will not quit.
An officer has been suspended and another redeployed after a man was arrested at the event.
People had gathered to mark the anniversary of a gun attack, in which five people were murdered by loyalists.
The man who was arrested, Mark Sykes, had been shot and injured in the attack on a Sean Graham bookmakers shop in February 1992.
He was released a few hours later.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has questioned why the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) took action against officers before the outcome of a Police Ombudsman inquiry.
The party said: "We cannot have trial by social media and we cannot have rushed announcements to suit some political agenda."
NI's deputy first minister, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, tweeted that the policing of the commemoration caused huge damage to community confidence.
On Saturday night, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne made a public apology for the actions of his officers.
On Friday, relatives of the victims gathered at the site to lay flowers and mark the 29th anniversary of the murders.
Large public gatherings are banned under current coronavirus restrictions and police said that "30 to 40 people" had attended the memorial.
Video footage posted on social media shows a confrontation between police and people attending the event, after which Mr Sykes was arrested.
Speaking at a news conference outside police headquarters on Saturday evening, Mr Byrne acknowledged that his leadership of the PSNI is under increased scrutiny.
"Clearly that's the question on everybody's lips, but I'm not a quitter," he said.
"I took this job with my eyes open, determined to invest my time, my capital working with a top team, to deliver on my promise which was visible, accessible and responsive community policing.
"If I quit now it would just leave the same set of problems for whoever stood in my shoes. This is about leadership, it's about calm heads and direction."
A man under pressure
Analysis by Mark Simpson, BBC News NI correspondent
One of the most striking comments by the chief constable was his acceptance that his leadership is being questioned.
Rather pretend it is not an issue he said "clearly that's the question on everybody's lips".
His words, and actions, suggested he knows he is man under pressure.
He clearly felt the need to try to clear the air, and re-affirm his leadership, even if it meant standing in the freezing cold for 10 minutes on a Saturday night.
The Police Federation, which represents officers in Northern Ireland, tweeted that it had told the chief constable of concerns within the PSNI's ranks over how due process "has been bypassed".
The body also said it would provide the officers involved with legal representation.
Spoke to @ChiefConPSNI expressing the real concern within @PoliceServiceNI ranks of how due process re: unfortunate incident on Ormeau Road has been bypassed. Officers involved attended on instruction in respect of #covid legislation and should not be made scapegoats.— Police Federation for Northern Ireland (@PoliceFedforNI) February 6, 2021
The chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board Doug Garrett said the chief constable's apology was a "welcome first step".
Mr Garrett said there was an "urgent necessity to repair damage caused to community relations arising from the policing approach on Friday".
However four DUP members of the Policing Board questioned that statement, saying it was "not an agreed position".
In a joint statement, NI Assembly members Joanne Bunting, Trevor Clarke, Tom Buchanan and Mervyn Storey said: "The apology by the chief constable, the redeployment of one officer and the suspension of another officer within 24hrs of the Ormeau incident raises many questions."
The four DUP politicians added that they thought "the proper course of action would have been to await the outcome of the Ombudsman Inquiry".
"There are questions for the Policing Board as well," they added.
"Its statement was not an agreed position adopted by the board. They, like us, must be in possession of all the information before any conclusions can be reached."
The Police Ombudsman's Office confirmed on Friday night that it has begun an investigation into the events and the PSNI said it is co-operating with that inquiry.
Mr Byrne has been chief constable of the PSNI since July 2019.
His previous contract, as chief constable of Cheshire Police, ended in June 2018 while he was fighting a disciplinary case involving complaints of bullying staff.
He was exonerated and a review found the investigation was "flawed" and based on "flimsy" allegations.
Mr Byrne had the most experience of the four applicants for the £207,000-a-year PSNI job, having held high ranks in the Metropolitan, Merseyside and Manchester police forces.