Gregory Campbell: DUP MP's BLM remarks over Songs of Praise 'irresponsible'
- Published
A Northern Ireland MP has been accused of "race-baiting" after describing the number of black people on an edition of Songs of Praise as "the BBC at its BLM (Black Lives Matter) worst".
A number of anti-racism and ethnic minority organisations have called on Gregory Campbell to apologise.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP made his comments in a Facebook post on 31 January.
He was referring to the Gospel Singer of the Year competition.
The five semi-finalists, judges and presenter of the programme last Sunday were all of a black ethnicity.
In the post, the East Londonderry MP wrote: "There were five singers, all of them black. There were three judges all of them black and one presenter who was incidentally, yes black.
"The singers were all very good but can you imagine an all white line up with an all white jury and presented by a white person? No I can't either."
A statement, published by the North West Migrants Forum and co-signed by a number of Northern Ireland-based organisations, called on Mr Campbell to withdraw his comments and issue "a full public apology".
BBC News NI has contacted the DUP for a response.
'Disgraceful'
The statement said it was "both astonishing and shocking" that Mr Campbell watched the programme and "saw only skin colour".
"Mr Campbell's statement is not a trivial matter; it is deeply irresponsible," it said.
"It is deeply worrying that Mr Campbell can confidently display such clear bias, apparently without fear of challenge or accountability.
"Given his role as an elected representative and public servant, Mr Campbell's statement cannot go unchallenged; the potential costs are too high."
The statement said Mr Campbell's comments had come three weeks after an arson attack at the headquarters of the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association.
"It is alarming that a political leader thinks it appropriate to use this kind of race-baiting to secure some sort of perceived political advantage, regardless of the consequences," it added.
It called on DUP leader Arlene Foster to "ensure that he is held accountable for his words".
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald described Mr Campbell's comments as "disgraceful" in a tweet.
Gregory Campbell’s disgraceful comments don’t reflect the views of vast majority of the constituents he’d purport to represent.— Caoimhe Archibald (@CArchibald_SF) February 6, 2021
Racism, systemic&explicit, needs challenged every opportunity.
I’ll be reporting this to standards commissioner in HoC. @duponline need to take action. https://t.co/Sg8cjoQRKY
"[His] comments don't reflect the views of the vast majority of the constituents he's purport to represent," she said.
Ms Archibald added that she would be reporting the comments to the standards commissioner at the House of Commons.