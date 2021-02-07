Covid-19: NI records nine more coronavirus-related deaths
- Published
A further nine Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
The department's coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,931.
The latest figures, released on Sunday, also recorded 334 new positive cases of the virus.
There are 585 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 66 of those patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU).
Of those in ICU, 57 are ventilated.
Health Minister Robin Swann has warned against complacency as the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 passed 275,000.
Mr Swann said there could be "no shortcuts, no rush to any exit door" from the pandemic.
The Department of Health hopes to vaccinate all over 65s by the end of February, in a twin-track approach.