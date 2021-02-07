Weather warnings: Frost and ice expected in eastern counties of NI
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A number of weather warnings have been issued as a blast of cold and wintry air comes in from the east.
Temperatures in the coming days will struggle into the low single figures, while frost and ice are expected by night.
An ice warning has been issued for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, and Tyrone from 20:00 on Sunday until 11:00 GMT on Monday.
The Met Office is also warning that any showers will turn to snow.
However, most areas will avoid these.
On Monday evening, another weather warning will come into force for ice and snow, again for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, and Tyrone.
Accumulations of snow
Although most places will stay dry, the Met Office has said snow showers will affect eastern areas.
Some accumulations of snow are expected, with up to 3cm in places, especially over high ground.
That warning is from 17:00 on Monday until 11:00 on Tuesday as temperatures on Monday night widely fall to zero degrees and below.
A chilly day will follow on Tuesday with temperatures reaching between 1 and 3C with a risk of some wintry showers from the east coast.
An even colder night is then expected on Tuesday with temperatures falling to -5C or -6C in some places, allowing for a widespread frost.
Plunging temperatures
A further risk of ice and snow showers on Tuesday night has also sparked another warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down until 11:00 on Wednesday.
The Met Office says some rain, sleet, and snow showers will freeze as temperatures plunge overnight.
The rest of the week is forecast to be more unsettled with some stronger winds and further spells of rain, sleet, and snow as milder air tries to come in from the Atlantic.