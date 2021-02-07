Londonderry: PSNI says dissident republicans shot two men in legs
Two men who were shot in the legs in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Saturday remain in hospital in a serious condition.
A 48-year-old man was shot in his thigh and shin and a 31-year-old was shot in his thigh.
Det Insp Michelle Boyd said the shootings were savage and police believe they were carried out by dissident republicans.
Four people have now been shot in Derry since the start of the year.
The shootings happened in an alleyway in Rinmore Drive after 18:35 GMT on Saturday.
"The fact the victims were shot in a residential area at a time when people would have been out and about shows just how reckless those responsible are, and how they have no regard whatsoever for life," said Det Insp Boyd.