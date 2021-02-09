Covid-19: National Lottery grant helps groups affected in NI
- Published
Groups which work with people who have been most affected by Covid-19 have been awarded more than £2m from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The £2,365,010 will be split among several organisations across Northern Ireland.
They include groups helping people struggling to make ends meet, the elderly and minority communities.
The largest grant - of almost £500,000 - will support young people in care, or who have recently left it.
Voice of Young People in Care (Voypic) will use the £499,595 for community mentor and advocacy programs.
Caoimhe Coyle, area manager at Voypic, said care leavers had been the "most vulnerable" of the age groups they support since the pandemic hit.
"They're very isolated, because a lot of statutory support stops at 21 and they're really out on their own," she said.
"We have found that unless they are embedded in their community they'll struggle so having a community mentor is a real lifeline for them."
Ms Coyle added that the money would help the organisation to directly support young people who have been in care, including running coaching and community support networks.
Seventeen-year-old Maddison, who was in care as a young person who is now a leader in Voypic said she joined the organisation to be heard.
"I am really pleased that this funding will allow them to support many other people like me, helping them to become leaders in their communities," she said.
Mandarin Speakers Association Derry will put its £9,600 grant into promoting diversity and celebrating cultural traditions.
Yang Zhou, the group's chair, said the money would allow the group to share their culture with the local community.
Clanmil Housing Association will use its £9,990 grant for technology and training to help its tenants stay connected.
Claire Darby, a senior engagement officer at the association, said: "It's so important our tenants don't feel excluded as a result of not having the equipment or digital skills.
"This funding will help support tenants who want to get involved, have their say and help shape our services."
The Breen Centre in Ballymoney, County Antrim, has received a similar amount - £9,994 - which will help it to support local people in need.
Darran Wallace, the project coordinator at the centre, said: "Our volunteers are currently delivering food parcels to community groups, schools and individuals who have been impacted by the pandemic, helping them practically as well as keeping them connected to their community."
Kate Beggs, the Northern Ireland director of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: "We know that even a small amount of money can really change lives. All of these groups are rising to the challenges of Covid-19, supporting wellbeing now and in the future.