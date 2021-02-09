Brexit: Sinn Féin questions why port staff not back at work
Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has questioned why staff carrying out post-Brext trade checks at ports in Northern Ireland have yet to return to work.
Last week they were withdrawn from duty by the Stormont agriculture department amid concern for their safety.
If followed a claim by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council that "menacing behaviour" had been aimed at workers.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland subsequently said there was no evidence of "credible threats".
On Monday Mr O'Dowd told the Stormont assembly that the information that led to the suspension of the checks was based on "misinformation" and the staff were used as pawns in a "very cruel game".
Although more than a dozen port staff employed by the council have resumed their work, no decision has been made about the resumption of customs checks by workers employed by the agriculture department.
Speaking to BBC News NI on Tuesday, Mr O'Dowd said he could not understand why they had not been returned to their roles.
"There has to be some form of investigation as to why this issue came to light and why it was dealt with the way it did because at the heart of it are workers and their families," he said.
"It had to be traumatic for those workers to be told they were under threat, to have to go home and tell their families: 'We are under threat' when no such threat existed.
"Why were those families put through that trauma?
"Why almost a week later are agriculture workers not back in the ports?
"Why has the minister refused to act on a briefing from the PSNI?
"There is no-one within the [agriculture department] qualified to second-guess the PSNI's assessment in this matter."
Mr O'Dowd claimed in the assembly that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - which has responsibility for the department which oversees customs posts - had not acted to return the staff to work because it suited the party's "agenda".
That accusation was angrily rejected by Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons of the DUP, who described the comment as "disgraceful".
Mr Lyons took over from party colleague Edwin Poots, who stood down on health grounds.
One of Mr Poots' final acts as minister was to order the suspension of physical checks on food and other animal products required on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
The DUP has been opposed to the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, including those inspections.
Mr Poots had said he was concerned for staff safety after the appearance of threatening graffiti and allegations of staff intimidation.
Police have since said there was no evidence of loyalist paramilitary groups being involved in the graffiti of that car registrations of staff had been recorded, as had been claimed.