Coronavirus: NI executive 'must form loneliness strategy'
The British Red Cross is urging the executive to develop a cross-departmental strategy to tackle loneliness in Northern Ireland.
In a new report it highlights the negative impact the pandemic has had on people's mental health.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a cross-departmental loneliness strategy.
The charity wants to make sure everyone has access to mental health and wider emotional support facilities.
Kenneth Watt from the Red Cross said: "We'd like to see the executive commit to taking forward a strategy to tackle loneliness across all policy areas.
"We'd also like to see tackling loneliness fed into all aspects of the Covid-19 response as well as committing to make sure that all sorts of support - including financial and mental health support - is targeted at those most at risk."
Concern for 'newly vulnerable'
The report 'The Longest Year: Life under local restrictions' highlights the lack of social contact with others during the pandemic and the negative effect it has on people's mental health as one of the biggest challenges associated with lockdown regulations.
Northern Ireland has been under tight lockdown restrictions since 26 December, which were extended until 5 March. to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The report has identified two groups which have been "hardest hit by the pandemic" - the first group are referred to as "newly vulnerable" - people who have never asked for mental health support before and feel they should be able to cope on their own, without additional support.
Those in the second group have identified as currently "on the brink", whose existing challenges have been exacerbated because of Covid, many in this group are struggling financially.
The Red Cross has called on the Executive to tackle loneliness and social isolation by integrating early action into Covid-19 recovery plans and the mental health strategy.
It also wants ministers to commit to develop and implement a cross-departmental Northern Ireland loneliness strategy.
Sharon Sinclair, Director for Northern Ireland at the British Red Cross said: "Our research shows that many vulnerable people feel uncomfortable talking about their problems and that a lack of social contact is having an increasingly negative impact on people's mental health.
"With many people now finding themselves newly vulnerable and many others on the brink, we have to listen to those telling us the coronavirus crisis is leaving them feeling lonelier than ever.
"We need immediate and long-term action.
"Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a loneliness strategy and this needs to change."