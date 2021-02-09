Coronavirus: Another 10 Covid-19 related deaths in NI
A further 10 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health, bringing its total during the pandemic to 1,953.
There have been 107,438 cases of the virus after an additional 275 cases were confirmed.
The latest figures published on Tuesday show there remains 60 patients in intensive care and 579 Covid-19 inpatients.
There are 90 outbreaks in care homes, a fall from 94 on Monday.
The department's daily dashboard reveals hospital occupancy level is at 94%.