Covid-19: Northern Ireland records four more coronavirus deaths
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
A total number of 1,957 people have now died in NI after testing positive for the virus.
A further 336 positive coronavirus cases were also recorded on Wednesday in the department's latest figures.
There are 554 people being treated in hospital for the virus in Northern Ireland, 61 are in intensive care units (ICU).
On Tuesday, NI's chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, spoke at a media briefing and said he believed some restrictions could be in place "into next year".
"It's really important that we ease restrictions gradually," he said.
"We need to be realistic that the current restrictions that we have in place will be in place for a significant part of this year to a greater or lesser extent and into next year as well."
Meanwhile Health Minister, Robin Swann is due to speak at the weekly health meeting later today.
Reacting to Dr McBride's comments, Queens University virologist, Prof Ultan Power told BBC's Good Morning Ulster that serious consideration should be given to shutting down travel on an island-wide basis to reduce coronavirus transmission.
"Yesterday there was something like 260 cases in Northern Ireland, that's still very high level of positivity," he added.
"So we have to follow the data, we have to follow where the virus is in the community and how well are doing to get it down to a manageable level.
"In my estimate it would be in the low single digits that we would be looking at."
The chief medical officer's messages on Tuesday were stark, as you would expect they would be, when we are still dealing with mutations of the virus.
It could mean some restrictions will remain in place, including the wearing of masks in confined spaces - such as on public transport and in supermarkets.
Are we going to remain in lockdown for another nine months? Probably not.
If the rate of case numbers continues to fall, Dr Michael McBride said that "we will hopefully be able to do some things this summer like we did last summer" - my understanding is that could start as early as mid to late April.
It's highly unlikely that any restrictions will be lifted before St Patrick's Day as attempts continue to keep socialising and gatherings to an absolute minimum.
And with Easter falling early this year, on 4 April, the NI Executive might consider playing it extra safe by delaying lifting any restrictions - after all Dr McBride did say that we may have to give up more this side of lockdown in order to benefit from more restrictions being lifted in the months to come.
Restrictions will be eased slowly and gently, but remember - it is the NI Executive who has the final say.