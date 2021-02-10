Covid-19: William and Kate praise NI student nurses
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised student nurses from Northern Ireland on front-line placements during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their Royal Highnesses video-called students from Ulster University's School of Nursing on Tuesday.
The Royal couple spoke to Abigail McGarvey, a first year student, about a video diary she made on her placement.
"It was absolutely mad, they were so, so lovely and so easy to talk to," the 18-year-old told BBC News NI.
Ms McGarvey created her video diary to demonstrate what a typical shift on the front line was like for student nurses.
In the footage, she is seen getting up for a night shift, travelling to work and putting on personal protective equipment (PPE).
🏥 For nursing students, studying and undertaking placements during the pandemic has been a challenge like no other.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2021
The Duke and Duchess spoke with @UlsterUni nursing student Abigail about her experiences of working on the frontline of the #COVID19 response in Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ntxXxdtkET
In March 2020, many students studying medicine courses across the UK graduated early to help meet the demands on the health service during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Student placements were also adapted, with the many students sent to work in both Covid-19 areas in hospital and community settings.
The adult nursing student, who is on placement at Causeway Coast and Hospital, was asked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about her video diary and the many challenges she and fellow students were experiencing on their placements.
'Really had to step up'
Ms McGarvey said she found families being unable to visit their loved ones in hospital particularly difficult.
"It was obviously just so hard with patients not being able to see their families - they get so much emotional support from their families.
"Them not being able to have visiting hours and all, it just means we really had to step up even more.
"We had to make sure that we're there for them on their hard days and their good days as well."
The student nurse also talked about her experience of starting university during a pandemic, and the impact Covid-19 has had on her ability to socialise and learn during lockdown with fellow students.
"It was just a wee bit harder not really having many friends on my course because I haven't been able to see them, so not really having the support from people who are going through the same thing.
"It's just mad how everything has kicked off so fast. I've got a class in the morning, I'm sitting with my textbooks around me.
"They (the Royal couple) were saying that it was just amazing that I'm 18 and going in to do this - especially during a pandemic."
Ms McGarvey, who hopes to one day become a children's nurse, said her placement has "completely confirmed" that this is what she wants to do as a career in the future.
"It's just been absolutely amazing, and I'm so glad they're seeing the work that student nurses do. It's so important and I'm really, really glad."