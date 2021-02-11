Covid-19: NI MoT exemptions extended for another four months
MoT exemptions have been extended for some vehicle groups in Northern Ireland for a further four months.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she wants to ensure "customers can legally keep their vehicles on the road for their essential journeys".
MoT tests were suspended in January last year after faults were detected in some of the lifts.
Testing has been further disrupted by the pandemic.
The DVA (Driver and Vehicle Agency) issued temporary exemption certificates (TECs) so motorists could stay on the road.
The tests have also been going ahead but with a reduced testing capacity.
The four-month extension applies to private cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles aged four to nine years that have already received a TEC.
Vehicles due a first-time test will have a four-month TEC applied from the date their first MoT is due.
The extension will apply from 26 March.
Ms Mallon said she wanted to "remind owners and drivers of all vehicles that they are responsible under the law for the roadworthiness of their vehicle at all times".
The department said TECs will continue to be applied to all eligible vehicles "until vehicle testing services return to normal testing capacity".
"Testing for older vehicles including all private cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles that are aged 10 to 39 years old will be brought forward to ensure these vehicles can be tested before their existing TECs expire," it added.
"Further TEC extensions will not be applied to these vehicle categories to ensure that any road safety concerns in these older vehicles are tested and rectified through the MoT testing process."
The DVA said car owners will not be sent a hard copy TEC, but that it will be applied automatically on its system.
The organisation will then contact the registered keeper of the vehicle before the TEC period ends with instructions on how to book a test.