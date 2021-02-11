Covid-19: Robin Swann concerned R rate in NI has stagnated
- Published
The health minister has warned there are concerns the Covid-19 transmission rate has stagnated.
The R number was between 1.5 to 1.9 at the start of January, but has fallen to below one.
However, Mr Swann told a Stormont committee the number may have "stabilised and stagnated" and hospital occupancy may begin to fall slowly.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, along with 256 new cases.
According to Department of Health figures, 1,966 people have now died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.
There are 518 people being treated in hospital for the virus in Northern Ireland.
Some 58 are in intensive care units (ICU), 57 of which are ventilated - a drop of four on the previous day.
On Thursday, Mr Swann told Stormont's health committee that the drop in the R, or reproduction, number had "undoubtedly saved lives".
"We always need a period of time when R is as low as possible - to more quickly break those chains of infection which are resulting in people becoming sick and hospitalised and losing their lives," he said.
"Our health and social care needs time to deliver other care and that has been delayed or disrupted by the epidemic," he added.
He also discussed the issue of new variants of the virus and said the Kent variant now accounts for 40-60% of new cases in Northern Ireland.
Mr Swann said he does not want to see recurring cycles of lockdowns and relaxations.
Referring to the statement he made on Wednesday, the health minister said it will be a matter of "small steps".
He was also asked about what changes are being made to the Covid-19 strategy to avoid more cycles of lockdown and lifting of restrictions.
He said a lot had been learned from the first wave of the pandemic, and they have "massively up-scaled" the test, trace and protect (TTP) programme.
He said the average contact time is now six-and-a-half hours after a positive case.
At the peak of this wave in January, 12,000 cases were referred to TTP and contact success was 93.5%, he said.
Since January, there has been an increase in the average number of contacts from one to two-and-a-half people despite the current restrictions in place, he added.
Mr Swann also said testing is being rolled out elsewhere - in workplaces, special schools, meat factories, Translink - and waste water was also being tested.