Coleraine: Task force tackles 'worrying' rise in shootings
A specialist paramilitary crime task force has been helping police with a "significant escalation" of shooting incidents in the Coleraine area.
After no shooting incidents were recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area in 2019, there were 14 in the area last year.
That was the second highest number in NI in 2020, behind only Belfast (16).
"It's an extremely worrying development and I've brought in additional resources," Supt Ian Magee said.
The PSNI district commander said local paramilitary groups are "lines of inquiry that teams are actively following".
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) was established in 2017 to help tackle organised crime by paramilitary groups.
It consists of PSNI officers, staff from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and customs officers.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Supt Ian Magee said: "The majority of incidents have been in Coleraine, but we have seen incidents in Bushmills, Stranocum, Dungiven and Rasharkin, so it's right across the whole of the district.
"Whilst I am not in a position to comment on individual investigations, it is fair to say that the involvement of loyalist paramilitaries and, to a lesser degree, violent dissident republicans are lines of enquiry that teams are actively following.
"It's not possible to discuss the motivation for each incident; however, a fair assessment is community control, intimidation and drugs are the likely causes."
'Fear in the community'
Throughout 2019, the PSNI made 10 arrests under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act in the borough. No one arrested during that time was charged.
Supt Magee said that there is a perception among people that these criminal groups "are moving about with impunity under the cover of darkness", but stressed "it might be the perception, but it is certainly not the reality".
"Police will continue to follow the information and the evidence to work against these criminal gangs and put them before the courts."
Supt Magee said that those involved in these incidents are "motivated by gaining control and putting fear into the community".
He said there is "no doubt" people out there know who is involved but are reluctant to come forward.
"What I am asking them to do, in an effort to help rid communities of this scourge of crime and criminality - come forward and give us the information."