Portadown: Portadown sudden death post-mortem 'inconclusive'
A post-mortem examination on the body of a woman who was found dead at a house in Portadown has "proven inconclusive", police have said.
Officers have been investigating the 32-year-old's death at Carrickdale Gardens in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A 50-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail.
Det Ch Insp Mark Gibson said "enquiries into the death of this young woman are ongoing".
Police have previously said they believe the woman was in the company of a man in Carrickdale Gardens on Monday at about 17:00 GMT.