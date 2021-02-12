Ballycastle: Two in hospital after 'serious' crash
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital after what police have described as a serious road crash near Ballycastle on Friday afternoon.
The Moyarget Road has been closed at its junctions with Carrowreagh Road and Magheramore Road.
The NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) said one of the patients was taken from the scene by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Another person was transferred to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.
NIAS said it received a 999 call at 16:52 GMT and despatched a rapid response paramedic, three emergency crews and an ambulance officer.
Police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route if possible.