Ballycastle: Man and woman dead after crash on Moyarget Road
A man and a woman have died following a serious crash near Ballycastle, County Antrim, on Friday evening.
Two cars were involved in the collision on the Moyarget Road, which remains closed at the junctions with Carrowreagh Road and Magheramore Road.
On Friday, the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a patient was taken from the scene by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Another person was transferred to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.