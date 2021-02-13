Disruption as snow moves across Northern Ireland
Heavy snow has moved across Northern Ireland amid a yellow weather warning from the Met Office which is in place until 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
Transport has been disrupted and sporting fixtures called off.
In the Republic of Ireland, where there is also a yellow weather warning in place in most areas, 5,000 homes and businesses are without power.
Travellers have been warned to expect slippery, icy conditions and possible blizzards due to strong winds.
People have been advised to stay at home and only travel if it is absolutely necessary.
A few centimetres of snow is likely to accumulate even at lower levels on Saturday, with perhaps as much 10 to 15 cms over higher hills.
Translink has said all bus services to and from Armagh city have been suspended until further notice, while there is also disruption on the Belfast-Dublin and Belfast-Newry routes.
⚠️ #GLE #ULB Due to current weather conditions, all services to/from #Armagh are currently suspended until further notice. ⚠️— Translink 💚🏠 (@Translink_NI) February 13, 2021
The public transport operator will be posting any delays due to bad weather on its Twitter account.
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District have said the Newry Road, Gosford Road and Folly Lane are all impassable.
In Omagh, County Tyrone, there are reports the Tamlagh Road is blocked, while in County Fermanagh people have been urged to stay away from the Cuilcagh Boardwalk.
Parts of the path are inaccessible due to the weather and road access in the area is described as "hazardous".
In the Irish Premiership, Ballymena United v Linfield and Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon have both been called off.
Portadown's fixture against Cliftonville has been moved from 15:00 to 17:00 with a pitch inspection at 13:00 while Glentoran's clash with Coleraine is also subject to a pitch inspection at midday.
Winter wonderland on the north coast today. This is Downhill Strand in County Derry. #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/wSwlfEU8ys— Barra Best (@barrabest) February 13, 2021
The snow will eventually clear away to the east later in the afternoon, when temperatures will recover to between 4C and 6C.
Saturday night will be cloudy and windy, but mainly dry, with lows of 1C or 2C and icy conditions expected.
Sunday will become milder with temperatures rising to 9C or 10C.
In the Republic of Ireland 3,000 homes and businesses which lost power overnight have had it restored, but 5,000 remain cut off.
According to ESB Networks most of those affected are in counties Mayo and Louth but there is disruption across the country.
A number of crashes have been reported on the country's motorways including on the M1 and on the M3, where there was an eight-car pile-up between junctions 6 and 7.
No injuries have been reported.