Mid and East Antrim Council: DUP will not return to group leader meetings
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Meetings between the Mid and East Antrim Council group party leaders are set to be reinstated but the DUP will not be returning to take part.
The party withdrew last week, leading to the meetings being suspended by the council's chief executive.
Alliance has criticised Anne Donaghy for meeting only unionist group party leaders on Tuesday.
A council spokesman said Ms Donaghy was "regularly required" to meet group leaders across the political spectrum.
A special meeting of the full council will be held on Monday evening, after Alliance lodged a motion calling for an independent investigation over the council's decision to remove border inspection staff from Larne Port earlier this month.
Alliance councillor Noel Williams questioned why Ms Donaghy had met unionist party group leaders, ahead of Monday's council meeting.
"While the chief executive retains control of decision-making for the council through delegated authority, any discussions on issues aimed at influencing should be communicated to all party groups equally," he said.
"It is therefore crucial that unionist parties reveal what was said to them at the meeting, and the DUP need to confirm if they will return to group leaders' meetings."
'Details of discussions leaked'
It is understood a meeting of the council's group party leaders is scheduled for Wednesday.
But DUP group party leader Gregg McKeen said he would not be taking part.
"The party group leaders' meetings are not a decision-making body, but should be a problem-solving forum," he said.
"Unfortunately when details of discussions are leaked, it negates the usefulness of this forum."
He added that if those problems were resolved, the DUP would be happy to resume participation.
A spokesman for the council said Ms Donaghy often needs to meet elected representatives, including group party leaders, from across the political spectrum to discuss ongoing council matters affecting Mid and East Antrim and its constituents.
But the PSNI later said there was nothing to indicate loyalist paramilitary involvement or that workers' car registrations had been taken.
A Stormont investigation is to take place into the suspension of checks at Larne and Belfast Port.
But Alliance, Sinn Féin and the SDLP have called for Mid and East Antrim Council to establish its own investigation to determine how decisions around the removal of its staff were taken.
The council has said its priority remains the safety of staff and that the situation remains under review, in partnership with the council's stakeholders.