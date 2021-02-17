Coronavirus Catch-up: What questions do you have?
The Northern Ireland Executive is meeting on Thursday to review the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
Coronavirus Catch-up will be live with the latest updates on Thursday at 19:00 GMT on the BBC News NI website, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC News NI Facebook page.
We'll also answer your questions on what the changes may mean for you. Send in your question using the form below.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.