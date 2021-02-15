Covid-19: Virus-related death toll in NI hits 2,000
The Department of Health's Covid-19 related death toll in Northern Ireland has reached 2,000, after four more deaths were reported on Monday.
It means the total number of deaths has doubled since December, after reaching 1,000 over two months ago.
A further 234 cases of the virus were also announced.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 109,147. There are 477 Covid inpatients in NI hospitals, with 59 in intensive care.
There are 79 care home outbreaks.
The latest figures from Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout show 397,243 people have received the first dose.
A total of 29,005 people have received both the first and second jab.
A lockdown began in Northern Ireland on 26 December with schools closed along with non-essential shops.
The NI Executive is to review coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.
It is thought unlikely the lockdown will be eased before Easter, with Health Minister Robin Swann already hinting at this in a previous paper to his executive colleagues.
Officials say with St Patrick's Day and the Easter holidays around the corner, they do not want to prematurely allow more opportunities for people to mix, which would likely lead to another rise in cases.
The executive is yet to decide if some or all pupils can return to school on Monday 8 March.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) has said schools - including special schools - are not a major source of transmission of coronavirus.
The comments were made in a PHA presentation to education officials and some school principals last week, seen by BBC News NI.
Northern Ireland's reproduction (R) number, which measures how quickly the virus is spreading, has fallen from a peak of about 1.9 in the community last month to about 0.75-0.85.
On Monday is was announced Northern Ireland is to get a further £300m from the UK government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.