Family 'with young baby' missing from west Belfast
A Sudanese family has gone missing from an address in west Belfast.
Police are appealing for help in finding Mohammad Ishak Musa, 30, Oumama Abdullah Garnabi, 24 and their four-year-old daughter Amani Mohammad Ishak.
They have been not been seen at their Harrogate Street address since October 2020.
Officers have said Oumama was heavily pregnant then and the family may now have a two or three-month-old baby.
The family entered Northern Ireland from the Irish Republic and had been staying at approved accommodation.
They were reported missing last month and police have said efforts are ongoing to establish their whereabouts.