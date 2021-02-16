Brexit: NI Protocol is 'only solution' despite challenges
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The introduction of the Northern Ireland Protocol has been "administratively extremely challenging," the European Commission's vice president has acknowledged.
Maros Sefcovic was speaking to the Irish Parliament's EU Affairs committee.
He said despite the difficulties, the protocol remains the "only solution" to the issues Brexit presents for Ireland.
He added he will meet Northern Ireland business and civic leaders on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which prevents a hardening of the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It does that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.
That has created a new trade border with Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Mr Sefcovic was facing questions about the events, which led to the commission invoking Article 16.
It is an emergency measure which allows parts of the protocol to be set aside.
The commission proposed using it as part of its export control measures for Covid vaccines.
'We made the mistake'
The move provoked outrage across the political spectrum in Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Mr Sefcovic said a mistake was made and Article 16 was never actually activated.
"We made the mistake, we acknowledged it, we corrected it."
He said measures had been put in place to make sure it did not happen again.
This includes a "clearing house" through which all issues relating to Northern Ireland must be assessed and evaluated.
'Two-way street'
The UK government has asked the EU for a long extension of "grace periods" where not all aspects of the protocol, relating to checks on goods, have been implemented.
Mr Sefcovic said the implementation of the protocol was a "two-way street" and the UK government has more to do.
He said that included giving the EU access to the UK's customs and trade IT systems.