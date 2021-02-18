NI Protocol: Orange Order's Mervyn Gibson meets EU's Maros Sefcovic
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A senior member of the Orange Order is among Northern Ireland civic leaders meeting European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.
Mervyn Gibson said he would be repeating the position that the Northern Ireland Protocol must go.
It is the part of the Brexit deal which created the Irish Sea border, resulting in checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Mr Sefcovic has also been meeting Northern Ireland business leaders.
Aodhán Connolly, director of the trade body the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, was among the participants.
"This was an important meeting but it must be the start of a comprehensive dialogue including the establishment of a business consultative body to ensure the EU and UK can hear business concerns and use the expertise of the NI business community," Mr Connolly said.
Mr Connolly said retailers were facing a huge challenge when "grace periods" end on 1 April.
Those grace periods mean supermarkets are not yet facing all the new processes required by the sea border.
He said the EU and UK could help ease the arrangements by reaching a fresh agreement.
"We need simplicity using things like digitisation and an auditable and certified supply chain which could deliver a much simpler Trusted Trader agreement, and a veterinary agreement to remove frictions," Mr Connolly said.
The meeting also included Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Northerb Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, as well as representatives from farming and manufacturing.
This week Mr Sefcovic said the introduction of the NI Protocol has been "administratively extremely challenging".
However, speaking to the Irish Parliament's EU Affairs Committee, he said that in spite of the difficulties the protocol remained the "only solution" to the issues Brexit presents for Ireland.